Prabhas' Adipurush To Beat Baahubali 2 In Visual Effects

South superstar Prabhas’ Adipurush is one of the most awaited projects. It has been in the headlines for a long time now and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Now even before it hits the screens, the film has already broken a record of the actor’s blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

According to the latest reports, the movie, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, will use three times more VFX than the actor’s 2017 action-adventure Baahubali. Till now, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 had the highest VFX in the country with 2, 500 visual effects.

Now, it has been known that Adipurush is going to use 8, 000 VFX shots. With the makers going all out, the mythological epic 3D film is going to be a visual spectacle that may remain in the hearts and minds of the audience.

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will essay the character of Rama, Saif Ali Khan will star in the role of Ravana, Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Sita and Sunny Singh will play the character of Laxman. There are also rumours of Sidharth Shukla starring in the film in the role of Meghnad, the son of Ravana, however, it has not been confirmed by the makers of the film.

It is slated to release in August next year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here