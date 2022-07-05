Adish Vaidya Plays Vikram Saran In New Comedy Show Pushpa Impossible

Popular Marathi actor Adish Vaidya has recently joined the cast of television series Pushpa Impossible. He conveyed this information via an Instagram post. Adish is playing Vikram Saran’s character in this comedy family drama series, which started airing on SonySab TV channel.

He is excited to play this character on screen. According to him, Vikram will play a pivotal role in helping Pushpa achieve her academic goals.

Adish said that Vikram will help Pushpa in getting admission to a school as no educational institution wants to admit her. It is in this school, Vikram becomes one of her mentors.

Adish was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 and hit television series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He was also seen in a web series Indian Police Force.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin brought immense popularity for Adish, however he left the show in September last year. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Adish said he doesn’t regret leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

According to Adish, he felt that there was a lot of uncertainty regarding his character. The Naagin actor told The Times of India that he felt a lot of stereotyping in his character. After carefully observing the lack of growth in his character, Adish decided to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Adish feels everything is going on a smooth track in terms of work after quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor said that he is in a happy space professionally with Pushpa Impossible.

Pushpa Impossible is the story of a middle aged woman who has studied till class 9 in a Gujarati medium school. She is determined to complete her education and returns to school at the age of 44. Bankrolled by Hats Off productions, Pushpa Impossible has impressed audiences with its concept.

