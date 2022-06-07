Adish Vaidya to Make Bollywood Debut With Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force

Actor Adish Vaidya, who made his Marathi television debut with the TV show Ratris Khel Chale, is now all set to make his Bollywood debut. The actor will soon be seen in Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s movie.

Adish shared a photo of himself on the sets of the film and wrote, “Thrilled to have been a part of this one. 🙂 Working with one of the finest directors, the man himself @itsrohitshetty Sir and the team was an experience in itself. Moving on to the next. Grateful! #amazonprime #workmode #actorslife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adish Vaidya (@adishvaidya_92)



With his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, wherein he was introduced as a wild card entry, Adish reached the Marathi masses in a jiffy.

Adish’s upcoming Hindi movie is titled Indian Police Force. Soon after Adish shared the news of his Bollywood entry, many fans and industry friends of the actor couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

The upcoming film, Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Adish Vaidya, will be released on Amazon Prime. The cast and crew of the film went on floors on June 5.

Adish girlfriend and actor Revati Lele has shared her post saying, “So proud of you”, wishing Adish well. Adish’s fans also commented and wished him well.

Adish played the role of Archies in the series Ratris Khel Chale. After that, he had a strong role in Marathi series — To Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo, Tumcham Aamcha Sem Asat, Ganapati Bappa Morya, Zindagi Not Out.

Adish has also acted in several series on Hindi television. He was seen in the role of Mohit Chavan in the television show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.