Adish Vaidya to Quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for Bigg Boss Marathi 3?

Actor Adish Vaidya has hogged the limelight after playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Now, it is being reported that the actor is planning to part ways with the show in order to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. The serial also stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Kishori Shahane and Mitali Nag. It is a remake of the Bengali serial Kusum Dola.

As per a SpotboyE report, Adish Vaidya has already informed the production house about his decision. However, till now, no official confirmation in this regard has been issued by either Adish or the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The upcoming season will be hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. The show will premiere on September 19.

As far as the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 are concerned, there has been no update from the makers on the final list of participants. However, several names from the Marathi industry, including Gayatri Datar, Surekha Kudachi, Neha Joshi, Aanand Ingale, are making rounds on social media platforms.

In a previous interview to the media portal, Mahesh Manjrekar had said, “The past one-and-a-half year has been very difficult for all of us. We all have been through an emotional roller coaster ride. But with the arrival of Maharashtra’s most favourite show, Bigg Boss Marathi, we wish to make the audience forget their pain and sadness. As we get used to the new normal, I’m glad to be back with Bigg Boss and entertain every one of you.”

This season will also be special because Mahesh Manjrekar’s weekend segment will be renamed as “Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi" instead of 'Weekend Cha Daav'.

