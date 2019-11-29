Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aditi Rao Hydari Co-owns Tennis Team Chennai Stallions

Aditi Rao Hydari's father used to play tennis and she says this is her way of remembering him and doing her best for the sport.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari Co-owns Tennis Team Chennai Stallions
Aditi Rao Hydari displays a creation by Indian designers Pankaj & Nidhi during the India Couture Week in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has bought a stake in Chennai Stallions team for the upcoming Tennis Premier League.

Talking about her association with TPL, Aditi, Chennai Stallions co-owner, said, "TPL is a great initiative with the intention to make sure that Tennis reaches every home. When I watched videos of talented young players along with the finest wheelchair players of our country play in their first season of this league, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of."

Asked if she has an interest in sports, the Padmaavat actress said, "My father used to play tennis, he always wanted me to train and play the sport but I chose to be a sprinter and a dancer through school. This is my way of remembering him and doing my best for the sport. I really respect and love the spirit and discipline of a sports person. I believe Tennis deserves that push in our country and I feel this League could be that platform. It will be exciting to see players like Ankita, Saketh, Jeevan and Purav amongst many other young players to be playing in this League."

"They have all represented India and played Grand Slams. To have the National Champion and ex-Davis Cup coach Nandan Bal mentoring my team, Chennai Stallions is reassuring and makes me happy," she added.

