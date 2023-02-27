Rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth dating have been creating a buzz for quite some time now. With Aditi’s recent social media post with the actor, the duo seem to have added fuel to the fire. On Monday, Aditi and her rumoured beau posted a reel where they grooved to popular song ‘Tum Tum’ from the south film Enemy. It has gone viral on Instagram Reels with many celebs sharing their videos dancing to the song.

In the video, Aditi looked fresh donning a floral black suit while Siddharth wore a black tee. The two matched their steps perfectly as they did the viral hook step. They captioned the video, “Dance monkeys – The Reel deal.” Have a look:

Fans and well wishers dropped a bundle of heartfelt and mushy comments seeing Aditi and Siddharth together. One of them took to the comments section and wrote “awwww”. While another fan wrote, “cutest couple." “This man can dance with just his eyes and that smile tho,” read another one A few also mentioned how the dance video “made their day” and called it the “bestest thing to see on Insta”. Another one event went on to write, “manifesting their wedding."

Few days ago, the duo again made headlines, when the rumoured love birds were spotted having lunch together. They had even attended Sharwanand’s engagement in Hyderabad. Reportedly, they are most likely to officially announce their relationship soon. Fans are often seen shipping them. So far, they have neither confirmed or denied their relationship. They also starred in the hit romantic action film Maha Samudram which released in 2021.

Meanwhile on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is currently gearing up for the release of the period drama Taj. In the show, she plays the role of Anarkali. Apart from that Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi in the pipeline. Siddharth on the other hand will next be seen in Indian 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here