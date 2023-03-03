Rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth dating have been creating a buzz for quite some time now. With Aditi’s recent social media post with the actor, the duo seems to have added fuel to the fire. Recently, Aditi and her rumoured beau posted a reel where they grooved to popular song ‘Tum Tum’. Owing to the link-up rumours about them floating in the realms of social media, the Taj actress shared that she doesn’t feel the need to pay attention to relationship rumours.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Aditi Rao Hydari explained, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,”

She further clarified that her attention and energy should rather be diverted to the work she is doing as opposed to rumours about a supposed relationship. Aditi stated, “If there is something that needs attention, it is my work on the film or show I am doing because that is what you are going to see on screen. I need to put all my heart and love and effort into that and to be present for my director. That’s where I need to concentrate.”

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari essayed the legendary character of Anarkali in the period drama Taj: Divided By Blood alongside Nasseruddin Shah, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah and others. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi in the pipeline as well as another film titled Gandhi Talks.

