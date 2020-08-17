Aditi Rao Hydari is a Sight to Behold in Her Charming Summer Essential

Aditi Rao Hydari’s stately ancestry is perceptible in her sartorial choices. The actress who is a firm fixture on the best-dressed lists is known for her ability to channel the ethereal fantasy of a bygone era. The 33-year-old has been generously blessed with dignified poise and sartorial aesthetic and often likes to kick back in her casual best.

A quick glance through her day-wear wardrobe has an envy-inducing roster of Indian wear where the persistent admiration of fuss-free kurtas can’t be denied. The classic silhouette which assumes favour in her wardrobe made another appearance in the form of a breezy pink kurta doused in a merry riot of dainty embroideries. She exudes feminine charm in the simple but time-tested template of off-duty dressing. She unfailingly added the finishing touches that came in the form of chunky jhumka earrings.

The classical dancer’s Instagram bio that reads ‘In a world full of Kardashians, be an Audrey’ is an extension of her mindset.

She quotes Audrey in her caption to the picture, “I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles (sic.)"

Aditi spent her lockdown days singing, meditating, practicing Bharatanatyam and chanting hymns at her Hyderabad abode. She was last seen in Sufiyum Sujatayum, which became the first Malayalam film to be released on OTT platform. She played the role of a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Sufi saint.

Next up, she has the upcoming Telugu action thriller V headlined by Nani. She has an important role to play in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train.