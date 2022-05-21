Aditi Rao Hydari Makes Cannes Debut In Stunning Sabyasachi Saree; See Pics

The 75th edition of the Cannes film festival, which kick-started on May 17, is celebrating cinema from across the world. And this year, Aditi Rao Hydari, who has prominently worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies, made her debut on the red carpet of Cannes, opting for a subtle regal Sabyasachi saree. Dropping a slew of pictures on her Instagram account, Aditi revealed how proud her grandmother would be to see her following her tradition in simplicity. Among her recent posts, the actress shared a reel in which she can be heard singing the mashup of Snehithane and Chupke Se songs.

In pictures, wherein Aditi is posing on a staircase, the actress looks regal in an ivory organza saree, which was hand-dyed and embroidered throughout. Aditi teamed her saree with full sleeves beige blouse, which featured a plunging V neckline. She wore an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. Aditi tied her hair in a neat bun with a middle parting.

While sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite Sabyasachi.” In the video, the actress can be seen posing at different locations, in the same alluring saree.

While posting the video, she wrote in the captions, “A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version of this audio and tag me.”

Several celebrities loved the actress’ gorgeous look. Aditi’s close friends and actresses Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa also acknowledged Aditi’s post. While Huma dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section, Patralekhaa commented, “Stunning”.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika.

