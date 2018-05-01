GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About MeToo Movement

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About MeToo Movement
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari
Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says women in the film industry need to take up responsibility if they want to see a real change.

"Men have a responsibility towards women and that's essential and the need of the hour... But so do we, women have an equal responsibility too if we really want change," Aditi tweeted on Tuesday.

Aditi's post came in response to producer Tanuj Garg's tweet.

"The honourable #Metoo campaign by the lovely Rose McGowan is getting misused by some women for personal benefit. Belated, mischievous and unproven defamatory rants masquerading as woman empowerment, have spoilt it for the genuine victims of harassment. #MeeshaShafi #AliZafar #Pakistan."




McGowan had also started the #MeToo hashtag to raise awareness about sexual harassment. It soon became a movement with people from all quarters coming forward to share their experience of sexual assault.

There is a growing list of people coming out in the open to talk about sexual advances by big names like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Ben Affleck, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.

Pakistani actress-model-singer Meesha Shafi also accused actor Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, a claim he has denied.

