Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth sparked romance rumours a few months ago. Although none of the actors have broken their silence on the rumours, they seem to have made their first public appearance together. The rumoured couple attended Telugu star Sharwanand’s engagement together, and happily posed for pictures.

Photos of from the engagement show the Rang De Basanti actor and the Padmaavat actress posing together at the party, dressed in ethnic clothes. Aditi kept her look simple in a yellow saree and green blouse, while Siddharth wore a kurta and jacket.

Their appearance together has sparked speculation as to whether they will make their relationship official soon. Photos of them posing with the engaged couple have been doing the rounds of the internet.

Siddharh also shared the photo of him and Aditi with the engaged couple on Instagram.

Their social media posts have earlier led to the speculation that Siddharth and Aditi are dating, although neither of them have expressly said anything.

It has been rumoured that the duo fell in love on the sets of Jay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. The film was a huge success at the box office. Siddharth and Aditi supposedly hit it off on sets of this film and grew closer. But the couple has not made any confirmation about their relationship yet.

‘Engeyum Epodhum’ and ‘Kanam’ actor Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita today, January 26 in an intimate ceremony at Hyderabad. Many Tollywood stars attended the engagement and wished the couple.

Actor Rana Dagubatti, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, and the entire family of Nagarjuna Akkineni including Amala, Akhil attended the event. Producer Dil Raju also attended the engagement along with Srikanth.

