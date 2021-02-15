Aditi Rao Hydari Steals Groom's Juti at Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi Wedding, See Pic

Aditi Rao Hydari is attending her friend Dia Mirza's wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. At the intimate event, Aditi made sure that the groom's juti was safeguarded as the tradition goes. By doing this she ensured her loyalty with team bride.

At the wedding event, Aditi stunned in a pink saree as she kept her hair open and wore minimal jewellery. Aditi posed all smiles with Vaibhav's footwear.

Earlier, Dia had shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony. She captioned the pic, "Pyaar".

In the meantime, some pics from Dia's bridal shower are also going viral on social media.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announce their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.

Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. It releases on April 2.