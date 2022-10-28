Aditi Rao Hydari to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday With Rumoured BF Siddharth in Chennai?

Aditi Rao Hydari and South actor Siddharth have been rumored to be dating each other. Although, they haven’t made an official announcement regarding their romantic entanglement, the two have been papped together on various instances. They had worked together in ‘Maha Samudram’ directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The rumored couple was also spotted at AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception and later in Mumbai as they headed out from a salon. Now in the latest turn of events, it has been speculated that Siddharth will be celebrating Aditi Rao’s 36th birthday in Chennai.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment Portal PinkVilla, the talented actors have already whizzed off to Chennai. They had previously attended the Ponniyin Selvan’s trailer launch event in September that was held in the same city. Interestingly, to make Siddharth’s 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao in her wholesome note called the Rang De Basanti actor a ‘pixie boy’. She had written, “Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter…Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.” (sic)

Aditi Rao Hydari was married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. The actress had declined to comment on her marital status in a 2012 interview but in a 2013 interview with Times Of India, she mentioned that they were separated. Hydari had met Mishra at the age of 17 with whom she had her first serious relationship. She married him at the age of 21 but kept the marriage a secret when she debuted in Hindi cinema. Although separated, the two are close friends and have kept in touch over the years.

On the other hand, Siddharth had married Meghna in November 2003, after the pair had fallen in love growing up in the same neighbourhood in New Delhi. However, by early 2006, the pair were living separately, and later divorced in January 2007.

Read all the Latest Movies News here