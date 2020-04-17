MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Aditi Rao Hydari Tries The Reverse Psychology On The 'Psycho' Virus

Image: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress shared a video singing the song Abhi Na Jao Chodh Kar by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle from the 1961 classic Hum Dono to ward off the virus.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she has attempted to try reverse psychology on the 'psycho' virus. While the majority of people these days are expressing themselves on the lines of 'Go Corona Go' Aditi can be heard singing the iconic number Abhi Na Jao Chodh Kar.

The track was originally sung by legendary singers Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle from the 1961 classic Hum Dono starring Dev Anand, Sadhana and Nanda. Captioning the post she said, “Trying reverse psychology on a psycho virus #GoCoronaGo #QuarantineDiaries #StayHome."

In the clip, one can see the Padmaavat actor being seated on a swing as she sings. The video has been viewed over three lakh times till now. Aditi’s fans and friends from the industry have commented on the clip.

Actor Dia Mirza who was last seen in Thappad commented saying, “Ahemm Adduuu fave song!!!”. Fashion designer Anita Dongre too could not resist from commenting, she wrote, “So beautiful”. The Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan too dropped in his comment, that read “Woha”.

Meanwhile, the actor is also waiting for the release of her film V. The Telugu action drama is written and directed by Mohan Krishna. Aditi will also be seen in Parineeti Chopra starrer psychological thriller The Girl On The Train. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name. Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary are also part of the project.

