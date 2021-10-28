Aditi Rao Hydari Turns 35: Things About Royal Diva We bet You Didn't Know

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari turned 35 on October 28. Known among fans as the royal diva, Aditi, besides being a brilliant actor, is an equally good singer.

She made her on-screen debut with the 2007 Tamil film Sringaram and since then, the fashion icon has appeared in several films and TV shows.

However, the actor rose to fame in 2011 with her performance in Sudhir Mishra’s crime thriller “Yeh Saali Zindagi ". She is best known for her performance in Bollywood films, including Murder 3, Rockstar, Delhi 6, London Paris New York, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Many are not aware that the gorgeous actor has royal lineages. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grandniece of former Governor of Assam, Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari.

Born in Hyderabad on October 28, 1986, Aditi’s parents were among prominent personalities in the state. Aditi’s mother Vidya Rao, was a renowned classical singer.

Earlier in an interview, Aditi revealed that after two years of marriage, Aditi’s mother and father separated and she was living in Delhi with her mother. After the divorce, Aditi’s father wanted her custody but she wanted to live with her mother and never left her.

Aditi started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of six. Apart from being an actor and singer, she is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer as well.

There’s one more thing about the actor that hardly anyone might be aware of. Before the divorce of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan with his wife Kiron Rao, Aditi shared a connection with him as well. Here’s how:

Aditi’s maternal grandfather, Raja J Rameshwar Rao, was the Raja of Wanaparthy state now Telangana. And director Kiran Rao also relates to the royal family of J Rameshwar Rao. Hence, Aditi and Kiran are first cousins as Raja J Rameshwar Rao was Kiran’s paternal grandfather and Aditi’s maternal grandfather.

Talking about her love life, the actor was dating actor Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 17, and the two tied the wedding knot in 2007. Aditi had kept this marriage hidden from people for some time. Her career in films started after the marriage. In 2013, Aditi and Satyadeep separated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.