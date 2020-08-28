Aditi Rao Hydari’s Major Missing Post Has Her Cuddling Close With Her Pups

A peek into Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram page can surely light up anyone’s dull day. The actress, who often shares some of the most entertaining posts, melts hearts every once in a while.

Taking to the photo sharing platform, Aditi shared yet another delightful picture that will make you go ‘awww’. The 33-year-old pet lover is majorly missing her two dearest dogs whom she holds very special in her life. Zoe and Gigi are seen cuddling on a couch close to their mom in the most adorable throwback.

The ‘paw’ fect siesta picture has been captioned by Aditi as, “My girlies... (sic.)” along with hashtags #ZoeAndGigi, #cuddlenazi, #majormissing, #puppylove and #boxersofinstagram.

Aditi recently shared her first look also featuring John Abraham from Kaashvie Nair's yet-untitled-film. The two are going to recreate the 1947 era in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s cross-border love story. Aditi and John will essay Arjun's onscreen grandparents.

Aditi was last seen in Sufiyum Sujatayum, which became the first Malayalam film to be released on OTT platform.

Next up, she has the upcoming Telugu action thriller V headlined by Nani. The trailer of the highly anticipated film was recently released. V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti also has Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Jagapathi Babu in main roles. V is set to premiere on September 5 on Amazon Prime Video. Aditi will also play an important role in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train.