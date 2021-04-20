Aditya Chopra Promises to Bear Expense of Film City Workers' Vaccination: Report

Several actors and crew members have contracted coronavirus during the second wave, affecting work in the film industry. At such a time, several cine bodies have been making efforts to get workers in the industry vaccinated. There have been discussions on setting up a vaccine booth at Film City for daily-wage workers. A proposal regarding this was sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the end of March.

YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra had initiated a dialogue with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), promising to bear the vaccination expense of all Film City workers, after it is approved by the chief minister’s office. Another letter was sent to Thackeray after the state government announced the suspension of shoots till April 30, reported Mid-Day.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary, FWICE, said, “When we sent out the earlier proposal, we wrote how daily-wagers who were working on a 12-hour shift wouldn’t be able to go out and take the jab. That led us to consider a mass vaccination drive within the premises. That’s when Yash Raj Films’ [head] told us that they would bear the expenses for all the Film City workers. He is someone who honours his commitments." Chopra will be sponsoring vaccines for 15000 workers at Film City.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here