Aditya Chopra to Kickstart YRF50 Celebrations with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Yash Raj Films is looking to celebrate 50 glorious years of entertaining audiences worldwide with its most special film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh. Multiple trade sources reveal that Aditya Chopra is making plans to celebrate the big milestone of the company this year after a pandemic put a full stop to the plans for two long years.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a big screen entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema through the lead protagonist Jayeshbhai, played by Ranveer. The much-awaited film, which is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, is releasing on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

A top trade source reveals, “Adi wants to celebrate 50 years of YRF in a big way because he has the biggest slate of films in the industry. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Pathaan, Tiger and two more unannounced films make for YRF50 slate and plans are being made to celebrate each of these films and the company’s golden milestone in the most unique and innovative manner. The celebrations will get underway with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that Adi, Maneesh, Ranveer and the entire team at YRF feel is a very special film that will touch everyone’s heart and bring back the community watching experience of cinema!”

The source adds, “YRF was clear that if the festivities have to restart, it needs to begin with a project that will get universal love. They are confident that Ranveer Singh in and as the unlikely hero Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will steal people’s hearts and they want this euphoria to kickstart the YRF50 activities. So, all the fanfare will start from this juncture and YRF will unveil various plans that will see the fans get to interact with their favourite superstars in ways that they haven’t done before all year round.”

The source further says, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s marketing campaign will see Ranveer change the star-fan dynamics as he will give people, who adore him dearly, access like never before. Post pandemic, YRF wants to reach out and bring people closer to their favourite superstars and that’s what YRF50 celebrations will be all about! It will be hugely exciting to see the top stars of our country reaching out and pulling people back to the theatres post pandemic that had halted how the fan-star relationship was always considered proximate. The strategy is to make people celebrate and enjoy Hindi cinema and the superstars again and YRF50 celebrations will deliver that promise in spades.”

