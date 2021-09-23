Aditya Chopra Turns Down Whopping Offer of Rs 400 Crore from OTT Platforms for Digital Release of Films

From Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar, the Covid-19 pandemic has made several big wigs of Bollywood shift to digital platforms for their films. However, director-producer Aditya Chopra is among those who kept pushing the premiere dates of his films instead of the OTT release. Aditya has held the release of his several projects including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar for over 18 months. The producer and chairperson of Yash Raj Films Studios has reportedly received several hefty offers from almost every OTT platform but he turned down all the offers.

A source close to YRF studios told Bollywood Hungama, that the giants are keen to collaborate with Aditya and strike a direct to digital deal. The source added that Aditya has been clear that all the YRF films are meant to be premiered on the big screen and hence he rejected all the offers. The source also added that Amazon Prime Videos offered a whopping amount of Rs 400 crores to the producer to acquire the entire slate of 4 films. However, the producer firmly turned down the offer without even giving it a thought.

As Aditya was not in the mood to sell the big-ticket magnum opus like Prithviraj and Shamshera, some of the digital giants tried to get hold of small budget films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, revealed the source. However, he turned down the offer without even thinking twice. The source is quoted as saying, “He didn’t sell a dud like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, so giving away projects like Jayeshbhai and Bunty Babli is out of the question.” All YRF’s projects will have a theatrical release once cinema halls reopen in Maharashtra. The premiere dates will be announced shortly.

