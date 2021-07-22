Aditya Dhar Awaits Europe Visa to Start Shooting for Vicky Kaushal Starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal is reuniting with his URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar to give his fans another hit in the form of the sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama. As per Dhar’s plans, the shooting had to ideally begin in April, this year. Unfortunately, the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered his plans. The filmmaker was hoping to commence the shoot in July but that too did not work out for the team.

As per the latest report by Mid-Day, Dhar and his team have crossed their fingers to kick start the shoot in August in Europe. Though the COVID-19 crisis has settled down a bit, the visa clearance for a Europe shoot has created hurdles for Dhar. There are high chances that once again the shoot will be postponed. Owing to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the visa process has become lengthy and is time taking. A source closed to Dhar, revealed that the team is waiting for the visa clearance, which takes a longer time in post-pandemic time.

It was also learned that first, Dhar will travel with a lean team to Europe for the recce. The countries for the shoot have not been finalised yet, therefore the venue might change depending on the COVID-19 and flood situation in Eastern Europe.

In the past week or so, several parts of Europe have been witnessing one of the worst floods. The report informed that only when the ground checks are completed, the rest of the crew will join. Vicky will most likely start the shooting of the film between mid and late August, as he is currently wrapping up the shoot for Mr Lele.

It is being reported that the much-awaited film, The Immortal Ashwatthama will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. It was shared that the filmmaker has utilised the past six months in fine-tuning the storyboard.

In the three-part modern-day superhero film, Vicky will essay the role of the mythological character, Ashwatthama. As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is the son of guru Dronacharya and fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra.

