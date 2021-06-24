Aditya Kripalani's Film Not Today on Suicide Prevention Honoured at UK Asian Film Festival

Indie filmmaker Aditya Kripalani’s film Not Today has been honoured at the UK Asian Film Festival. The film talking about suicide prevention has been awarded the Ray Of Hope Igniting Flame Commendation 2021.

Kripalani said, “We feel thrilled. It’s called the Ray Of Hope award. And the theme of the festival was the Ray of Hope. Which we all need this year. And our film also happens to symbolise hope. So it means a lot. Also suicide stats in the UK are quite similar to India. So I hope many people in the UK also watch the film soon."

He added, “Both my wife and I have unfortunately had experiences where we have lost people to suicide. And we felt that time that it was a very important subject. But now, it all seems so prophetic. The world needs to talk about suicide prevention so much more than when we had thought to make this film."

His previous film Devi Aur Hero was also based on mental health. Talking about it, Kripalani said, “I go by an inner voice. Till now they’ve ended up being about issues, but I feel going ahead they’ll probably end up being more personal stories about people, maybe not in such dramatic situations."

He added that his upcoming films will explore “more interpersonal equations, conditioning of men and how men can break free of it."

Meanwhile, Not Today, starring Harsh Chhaya and Rucha Inamdar, has also been officially selected for the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart 2021.

Sharing his experience shooting with the two actors, he said, “Rucha is a beautiful reactor, so I used to say things to Harsh and he’d change the action, and she’d be surprised and react to it, giving us freshness in each take. Also, so that we are shooting them both simultanously throughout the film, we found 8-9 terraces across Mumbai to shoot, where Rucha was never more than 100 metres from the terrace. So that the actors could meet after each take and we could make changes to the performances."

What’s your next film about? “The next one is called Father Like and is to be shot in Singapore. Hopefully soon. It has Priya Bapat and Geetika Vidya."

He also described his kind of cinema, “Intense. Not subtle necessarily. Until now. A very strong point of view, sometimes strong enough to be disturbing. But unapologetic."

