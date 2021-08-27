Aditya Narayan After Quitting Hosting: Time to Work on My Childhood Dream of Winning Grammy for India

Singer and popular television presenter Aditya Narayan had announced a couple of months back that he wants to quit hosting shows as he has been doing it for a long time. The actor was hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 when the news broke. Now that the show has ended, Aditya talked about his plans post quitting hosting. Talking to an entertainment portal, he said he has been hosting shows non-stop since 2015 and now it is the time to move on to something bigger in his life.

“I am quitting hosting music reality shows. Since 2015 I have been hosting non-stop. Also by the grace of God, one season that I am a part of is equivalent to 2-3 seasons if someone else were to host. Since 2015 I’ve hosted 4 seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, that’s 170 episodes. 2 seasons of Indian Idol amounting to 120 episodes, 1 season of Khatra Khatra Khatra a total of 110 episodes. That’s a grand total of 400 episodes. Other shows that I’ve hosted are Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion, Zee Comedy Show. Coming up with me as host are another season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, another season of Indian Idol, and another kids’ singing show," Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying.

Aditya says that it is time to work on his childhood dream which is to win a Grammy for India. “Now I’m done with hosting shows. It’s time to move on to something much bigger in my life. I wish to produce content now. Music albums as well as content for OTT & TV. It’s the right time. My heart is sure that this is what I want to do. It’s also time to work on my childhood dream of winning a Grammy for India. All eyes are on India. It’s our time to shine globally. We just need to put our heads down and put in the hard work," he added.

“Just because a wave is going a particular way and it’s is working for a few people doesn’t mean we all follow suit. There are followers and then there are visionaries I’d like to think of myself as the latter," he concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here