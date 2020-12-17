Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are Honeymooning in Kashmir, See Pic

After Sana Khan and her husband went on a honeymoon in Kashmir, another newlywed couple-- Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal-- are enjoying a holiday amid the hills and snow in the valley region.

Aditya shared a selfie with Shweta as they pose all smiles for the camera, in what seems like the market area in the city. Away from the busy life in Mumbai city, Aditya and Shweta seem to surely enjoying some moments under the sun.

Aditya sported a trendy jacket, while Shweta wore a light pink sweater to beat the cold. She also wore a woolen cap to complete her winter look. Take a look at the couple's adorable snap.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1 in an elaborate ceremony. Their reception was attended by the likes of Bharti Singh, Govinda and his family. After dating each other for nearly a decade in secret, they finally broke the news of them being together this year. Aditya’s father Udit Narayan was also unaware of their affair. The couple has been planning to move into a bigger house in Mumbai.