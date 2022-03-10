Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Name Their Daughter Tvisha - Know What It Means

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha have named their little princess Tvisha Narayan Jha. Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session on social media, a fan asked Aditya Narayan if he has named his daughter. To this, the singer revealed that she has been named Tvisha and added that he was the only one who was searching for the baby girl names, while others were looking for boys’ names.

When asked what his daughter’s name means, Aditya wrote, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

For the unversed, Aditya Naraya and his wife Shweta welcomed their little princess on February 24. However, the announcement regarding the same was made on March 4. The singer took to social media and dropped a picture from his wedding where was seen applying sindoor on Shweta. “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼@ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds," Aditya wrote.

Advertisement

In January this year, Aditya had expressed his wish to have a daughter. “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters," he told ETimes in an interview.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their debut movie Shaapit and fell in love with each other. The duo dated for almost ten years before they tied the knot on December 1, 2021.

On the work front, Aditya Narayan recently announced that he will no longer host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with which he was associated for 15 years. Recently, Aditya announced the same on social media and thanked the makers of the show. “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15 years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly," he wrote.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.