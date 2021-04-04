​Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Test Positive for Covid-19, Urge Everyone to Follow Protocol

Singer Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram to inform that he and wife Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple is under home quarantine and has urged fans to pray for them. Aditya shared a picture with his wife and has also asked everyone to stay safe and continue following the protocols. The same post has been shared by Shweta on her Insta account.

Aditya received lots of well wishes and support from his friends, fans and followers. Neha Kakkar, Rrahul Sudhir, Adhyayan Suman are some of the celebrities who commented on the post and wished the couple to get well soon.

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020 in a private ceremony after dating each other for several years. The duo has even worked together in a horror thriller titled Shaapit. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Aditya. After marriage, the couple was spotted on the television singing reality show Indian Idol 12.Son of one of the most popular playback singers Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, Aditya is known for hosting several singing reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, Entertainment Ki Raat among others and was hosting Indian Idol 12.However, he has been replaced by Jay Bhanushali as the host of Indian Idol 12 but only for one day, as Jay informed via his Insta account. And now,as Aditya has tested positive, it is not clear who will host the show in future.Talking about Shweta, she was spotted in films like Tandoori Love and Gamyam. In the past week, several actors have tested positive for the novel coronavirus including Alia Bhatt and Paresh Rawal. From the television industry, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘s Kanchi Singh, Ankit Siwach, Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Aashish Mehrotra, and several others including Nikki Tamboli andNeil Bhatthave tested positive.