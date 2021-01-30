Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's Then-and-now Picture Goes Viral

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's incredible physical transformation from geeky to gorgeous is breaking the internet. 11 years ago, the couple looked virtually unrecognisable-- and we have got our hands on a picture to prove it. In the photo, which features a recent picture of the couple from their wedding side-by-side with one from several years ago wherein baby-faced Aditya didn't sport a beard and Shweta looked a little chubby.

Aditya Narayan married Shweta in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai. The couple wore pastel outfits for their big day. Posting a picture after his wedding, Aditya Narayan wrote: "I will find you... And I will marry you. #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya made his wedding announcement in November last year in an Instagram post. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. He is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.