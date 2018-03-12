Aditya Narayan Arrested After He Rams Mercedes into Auto, Injures Two

: Playback singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya was arrested on Monday after he allegedly rammed his high-end car into an autorickshaw in suburban Andheri, leaving two persons injured, police said.Thirty-year-old Aditya, who was behind the wheel of his Mercedes car, hit an auto rickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road this noon, said a Versova police station official.Following the incident, Aditya shifted the injured persons, identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), a passenger, to nearby hospital, he said.Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.The official said that Aditya is currently undergoing medical tests. "Aditya himself took the injured auto driver and the lady travelling in the auto to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. The auto driver has head injuries while the lady fractured her leg and sustained a few injuries on her back," he said.