Aditya Narayan Back to Indian Idol 12 Sets After Lavish Wedding, Jokes He's Glowing After Honeymoon

The newly-wed couple of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal has returned from its short honeymoon and the singer is already back on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Aditya, who is hosting the singing reality show, has shared a picture of himself from the shoot with a quirky caption leaving everyone in splits.

In his caption, he jokes about having a little extra glow after returning from Honeymoon. “Honeymoon के बाद लड़का कुछ ज़्यादा ही चमक रहा है! Watch #IndianIdol tonight at 8 pm only on @sonytvofficial Styled by wifey @itsme_shwetaagarwal,” he wrote. In the picture, Aditya looks dapper in a three-piece suit as he flashes his widest smile.

His hilarious caption has grabbed quite some attention. TV actress Nia Sharma commented on the pic writing, “That smile is on point @adityanarayanofficial,” along with a laughing emoji. Singer Neha Kakkar also commented on the post and asked about his wife, as she wrote, “And Shweta?” along with heart-eyes and angel emojis.

Aditya has been sharing pictures from their honeymoon on his social media handle. Recently, he shared a mushy picture with his beloved wifey as they can be seen enjoying the beauty of Gulmarg. Posting the lovey-dovey picture, the singer also penned a romantic shayari for Shweta as he wrote, “सूर्यास्त, सुकून, श्वेता और शिकारा, है ना खूबसूरत नज़ारा? #Srinagar #Kashmir #IncredibleIndia.”

Earlier also, he shared an adorable picture with his gorgeous wife as their honeymoon began. The two look quite adorable in the picture as Shweta can be seen donning a pink tee and a red cap, while Aditya looks dapper in a winter jacket. The caption of the picture reads, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia.”

Aditya and Shweta had been dating each other for a decade before they tied the knot on December 1 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.