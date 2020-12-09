Aditya Narayan Buys 5BHK Apartment Worth Rs 10.5 Cr, Jokes 'Media ne Market Price Kum Likhi'

Aditya Narayan has bought a new luxury five-bedroom apartment and will soon move into it with his wife, Shweta Agarwal. The couple got married in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was attended only by family members and close friends.

The new apartment is just three buildings away from where Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, live. He and Shweta will shift there in a few months’ time. He has now revealed that the actual price of his new home, after some reports in the media claimed that he bought it for Rs 4 crore.

In an interview with SpotboyE, he said that his house isn’t worth Rs 4 crore. “Haha. So little? Market price kam likh di (the cost of the house has been undervalued). It actually cost me Rs 10.5 crores. I’ve been working since I was a child.” He added, “Television pays a lot.”

Talking about how he feels after exchanging wedding vows with his ladylove Shweta, Aditya recently told Bollywood Hungama, "It feels great! We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years."

He also revealed his honeymoon plans during his interaction. He said that since he has to be in Mumbai every week the couple has decided to take three mini-vacations -- Shillim, Sula vineyards, and Gulmarg. Aditya is currently hosting the 12th season of Indian Idol.