Aditya Narayan Calls His Wife Shweta Aggarwal 'Lazy, Unambitious but Intelligent'

Aditya Narayan, who recently married his girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal in a grand wedding ceremony on December 1, called his wife "a very lazy and unambitious person who can spend her whole day doing nothing".

The actor told SpotboyE, "It is almost aspirational how she can spend the whole day without doing anything. On the other hand, she's an extremely intelligent person. Whatever she chooses to do she does really well."

Aggarwal has worked as an actor, a chemical engineer and now is a fashion designer. He also complimented her by saying she is a 'very intelligent' person who believes in accumulating as many experiences as possible within a lifetime.

The newlywed couple tied the knot earlier this month on December 1 in a ceremony following all the necessary Covid-19 precautions, with attendance of only family members and close friends. See the grand ceremony pictures here on Aditya Narayan Instagram handle:

After dating each other for nearly a decade in secret, they finally broke the news of them being together this year. Aditya’s father Udit Narayan was also unaware of their affair. The couple has been planning to move into a bigger house.

Aditya also mentioned that he has no idea if she plans to pursue a career and that they have reached a stage in their relationship where it is not necessary for them to be together 365 days, 24*7. Later, he clarified that it's not like he doesn’t like spending time with her but that time, togetherness and familiarity have not dimmed their feelings for each other.

Commenting about her qualifications and interests, he also stated that he consults her for any fashion choices and suits and how she makes clothes for others too, mainly men. He also talked about her interests in organic farming and stated that even he wants to give it a hand. The pair had met for the first time in 2010 on the film sets of Shaapit in which they were working together, but Shweta quit acting after that.

Singer Udit Narayan in an interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed that his son and daughter-in-law were in a relationship for over a decade together. He also added that he wished his son’s marriage would have been more lavish but the pandemic ruined that plan as Shweta’s family and Aditya were impatient to get married as early as possible.