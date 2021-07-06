Aditya Narayan Celebrates His Father Udit Narayan's 41 Years in Film and Music Industry

Time flies, and something similar was experienced by humans of social media when Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan shared a post on Instagram. He posted a throwback picture of his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan, to mark 41 melodious years since his debut in the music industry. In the picture, the singer can be seen recording a song in a studio. Aditya reposted the throwback picture as he celebrated ‘Udit Narayan Day’. Many friends and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the legendary singer, who has amassed immense popularity and fandom for his choice of songs over the years. Singer Tony Kakkar also reacted to Aditya’s post and expressed his respect in the comments.

The picture was originally posted by Udit himself as he expressed his gratitude for all the opportunities, love and support. The singer made his debut as a playback singer with the movie Unees Bees, which was directed by Swaroop Kumar and starred Mithun Chakraborty, Rakesh Roshan, Yogeeta Bali and Rita Bhaduri. The singer considers himself fortunate enough to sing his debut song with his idol Mohammad Rafi. Though his big break came in 1988 when he recorded songs for the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Udit went on to give many hits including Papa Kehte Hain, Pehla Nasha, Ae Mere Humsafar, Tumse Milna, Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Gazab Ka Hai Din. Any playlist will be incomplete without his memorable chartbusters.

In a career spanning 41 years, Narayan won many accolades including Padma Bhushan and four National Awards. He has collaborated with many talented singer but his pairing with Alka Yagnik till date remains the most iconic. His versatility is something that crosses all genres to soothe the senses of his fans and music lovers across the nation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here