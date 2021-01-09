Aditya Narayan Confesses Shweta Agarwal Rejected Him Several Times in the Past

Singer and host Aditya Narayan got married to his longtime girlfriend actress Shweta Agarwal last December and Aditya has been gushing about his wife ever since.

On a recent episode of Indian Idol 12 where Aditya hosts, he confessed how he had to pursue Shweta diligently for many months before she agreed to date him. The show had a family special episode and Aditya’s family including his parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, along with wife Shweta came to surprise the host on set.

While speaking on their love story, Shweta recalled how they had been just friends for about a year when Aditya had a love at first sight. The two met in 2010 for shooting the film Shaapit. The promo of the upcoming episode shows Shweta saying, “In the beginning, as he [Aditya] said, he did work very hard”.

Then Aditya explained his side of things as he revealed that a part of him knew Shweta was the one for him quite early on. He said, “I didn’t want to supersede what was going on” and he wanted to live in the moment. But there was a voice inside of him that said, ‘She is the one’.

The couple also revealed that it was Aditya’s mother who finally convinced Shweta to give him a chance. Aditya recalled getting “lovingly and politely” rejected multiple times at the start of their courtship. Then one day, Aditya’s mother Deepa called him and told him to inform her the next time he was supposed to meet Shweta. Deepa’s words seeped through Shweta and she agreed to date the singer thereafter.

Although the two worked hard at the beginning of their relationship, Shweta and Aditya dated for nearly 10 years before tying the knot last month. Back in November, Aditya took to his social media to announce the good news. He also said that as both of them were very private individuals, they will be planning for the wedding in private and Aditya also took a break from social media for the planning.