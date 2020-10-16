Aditya Narayan Denies 'Bankruptcy', Says Was Touched When Industry Friends Offered Help

Aditya Narayan has refuted reports claiming that he has gone bankrupt and is having a tough time to make ends meet. Earlier this week it was reported the singer, actor and TV show host has eaten into his savings during the government enforced shutdown and withdrew all money invested in mutual funds to survive. He said with only 18K in his bank account, he will have to sell off his motorbike if he does not start working soon.

Quashing such reports, Aditya told Indian Express that sitting at home for months without work did impact him like many others, but he is not bankrupt. He said, “I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me.”

In a separate interview to Telly Chakkar Aditya stated that he cannot go moneyless because he has been working continuously for two years and his ‘general observations’ in the earlier interview were misconstrued. “On a serious note to my fans and well-wishers, look back at the kind of work I have done in the past years and calculate if at all I will need any financial help. Please do not worry about me. By God’s grace, I won’t come to this kind of situation as I have a very simple lifestyle and I know when and how to spend money. I am not a person who would show-off assets like my house, cars and holidays,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aditya plans to marry his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year. The two have been dating for over a decade now.