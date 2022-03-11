Aditya Narayan Drops First Picture With His Daughter Tvisha As He Announces Break From Digital World

Hours after revealing his newborn’s name, singer and television host Aditya Narayan took to social media and dropped his first-ever picture with her. In the picture, Aditya’s daughter can be seen resting on his shoulder. The singer also announced that he is taking a break from social media and mentioned that he wishes to spend time with his ‘angels’. “Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world," Aditya wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Comedy queen Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, actor Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin among others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant and Stebin Ben also sent wishes to Aditya Narayan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Aditya Narayan revealed that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha have named their little princess Tvisha Narayan Jha. During an ask me anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Aditya if he has named his daughter to which the singer replied that she has been named Tvisha and added that he was the only one who was searching for the baby girl names, while others were looking for boys’ names.

Aditya also explained the meaning of his daughter and wrote, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

For the unversed, Aditya Naraya and his wife Shweta welcomed their little princess on February 24. However, the announcement regarding the same was made on March 4. The singer took to social media and dropped a picture from his wedding where was seen applying sindoor on Shweta. “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼@ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds," Aditya had written.

On the work front, Aditya Narayan recently announced that he will no longer host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with which he was associated for 15 years.

