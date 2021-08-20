Aditya Narayan Goes on Romantic Holiday With Shweta Agarwal After Indian Idol 12 Finale; See Pics

Aditya Narayan took off to Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal after wrapping up Indian Idol 12. Aditya had been super busy with hosting the 12th season of Indian Idol for several months. He tied the knot with Shweta in December last year but the duo couldn’t get much time with each other, owing to Aditya’s professional commitments.

As the Indian Idol 12 concluded on August 15, Aditya decided to go on a romantic vacation with Shweta. The singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of love-filled photos of the couple from their exotic getaway.

Sharing a selfie with his wife, Aditya Narayan says how there is no better way to travel than with your loved ones to a beautiful place and create life-long memories. The picture shows Aditya dressed in a bathrobe, while his wife looks beyond beautiful in a blue outfit. The couple is seen flashing million-dollar smiles in the photo.

Posting another picture of them enjoying a romantic dinner, Aditya wrote, “Enjoying one of the best meals ever with my better half @shwetaagarwaljha."

Aditya Narayan dated Shweta for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2020. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit over a decade ago, and have been dating ever since. His father, legendary singer Udit Narayan had said that he didn’t know that Aditya and Shweta were romantically involved until very recently, when Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12, with Arunita Kanjilal taking home the first runner-up trophy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here