Aditya Narayan Hospitalised for Covid-19, Sent Dad Udit Narayan Text Saying 'Pray for Me'

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has said that his son, Aditya Narayan, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In an interview, Udit said that Aditya told him in a text message that he would recover, and asked him to pray for his health. “Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now," Udit told Times of India, adding that Shweta didn’t need to be hospitalised, and is quarantining at home. “I just received a text from Aditya saying ‘Papa, don’t worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me’."

Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan on Saturday said he and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal, tested positive for COVID-19 and were under quarantine.

The 33-year-old singer, who is part of the current season of singing reality show “Indian Idol" as a host, took to Instagram and gave a health update of the couple to their fans.

“Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha and I have tested positive for COVID-19-19 and are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass," he posted. Agarwal, 35, reposted the same message on her Instagram account. The couple tied the knot in December last year.

Actor Jay Bhanushali will now host Indian Idol 12 in Narayan’s absence.