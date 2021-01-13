Aditya Narayan Hugs 'Partner in Crime' Shweta Agarwal in New Romantic Photo

After exploring the snowy mountains of Gulmarg, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are spending some quality time at a Vinyard in Nashik. The two are at the Sula Vineyards and enjoying some wine and good views.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a romantic picture of them on his Instagram account. In the photo, Aditya is hugging Shweta from behind as she smiles holding a glass of wine. "Exploring @sula_vineyards with my partner in crime and in wine," Aditya captioned the love-filled photograph.

Aditya Narayan married Shweta in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai. The couple wore pastel outfits for their big day. Posting a picture after his wedding, Aditya Narayan wrote: "I will find you... And I will marry you. #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya made his wedding announcement in November last year in an Instagram post. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. He is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.