Aditya Narayan Issues Unconditional Apology for His Comment on 'People of Alibaug'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has apologised for hurting sentiments of people after he seemingly made disparaging remarks showing Alibaug in a poor light. Recently, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making an unsavoury remark about Maharashtra’s Alibaug area on the show. MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of the singing reality show of showing Alibaug in a poor light and demanded an apology.

Aditya posted a note on social media and also shared a video apoligising for his comments. “With a humble heart and folded hands 🙏🏼 I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it’s people and this soil.”

In a similar incident last year on reality show Bigg Boss 14, Khopkar had warned contestant Jaan Sanu, Kumar Sanu’s son, to apologise for telling a fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi. Jaan had issued a public apology on the show for the same.

