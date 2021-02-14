Aditya Narayan Kisses Wife Shweta Agarwal in Romantic Post, Pic Goes Viral

Singer and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, who recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, shared a romantic post for his wife on Kiss Day. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing an adorable kiss, and hence it soon went viral.

Aditya also penned a heartfelt note for Shweta. He said that life is short and hence we must find someone to love and kiss everyday

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, after ten years of dating. The duo had met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit. They kept their relationship strictly under wraps and surprised fans when Aditya announced to the media that he will be tying the knot soon.

In an interview with Times of India, he had opened up about their relationship. "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

On the work front, Aditya is currently hosting Indian Idol 12. Shweta will make an appearance during the Valentine's Day special episode of the singing reality show.