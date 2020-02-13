Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar All Set to Exchange Garlands in Leaked 'Wedding' Video, Watch Here

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have become the talk of the town. Their romedy on Indian Idol 11 is a fan favourite and every little detail about them hits headlines.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar All Set to Exchange Garlands in Leaked 'Wedding' Video, Watch Here
Image courtesy: Instagram

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have become the talk of the town. Their romedy on Indian Idol 11 is a fan favourite and every little detail about them hits headlines. The two have been making news ever since they announced they are getting married. While it appears to be a comic gig for the singing reality show, things fueled up when singer Udit Narayan proposed the latter to be his daughter-in-law. Both their parents were on the show recently giving their “acceptance” to the marriage.

Recently, a BTS clip, from the sets of Indian Idol surfaced on the Internet. The video, which is now viral on social media shows the two of them all set to exchange the wedding garlands. Also present on the stage are Neha's co-judge Vishal Dadlani, contestants of the reality show and a priest. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan clarified that the link-up was most likely just for TRP. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Udit said that even though he and his wife have been waiting for their son's wedding day for the longest time, it's not happening anytime soon.

He also said that he likes Neha a lot and wishes the rumours were true.

“I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he was quoted as saying.

The popular playback singer also added that he would announce his son’s wedding if and when it will happen, as he wants the “whole world to share that moment with them”.

