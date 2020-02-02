Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar Set the Indian Idol Stage on Fire with Their Romantic Dance Moves

Ever since Udit Narayan visited the sets of Indian Idol 11 and seemed approving of a possible romantic pairing between his son Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar, rumours have been swirling that the two are indeed a couple. Adding more fuel to the fire, in a new promo shared by the channel, the show's host Aditya is seen dancing with judge Neha Kakkar.

The duo dance to an iconic song and get romantic on stage while performing. Aditya and Neha will be seen setting a romantic mood on stage in an upcoming episode this weekend.

Neha will be seen making a stunning entry on stage and joined by Aditya. Both dance together and imitate Anil Kapoor and Sridevi from the song. Neha is wearing a green saree. The rumoured couple perform on the romantic song and Aditya picks up Neha in his arms, sings along with the song 'I Love You', making Neha laugh.

Actor Kartik Aryan and actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen attending the show as special guests. Kartik tells Adiya that he wants to congratulate him and Neha asks Kartik the reason for congratulating Aditya. Kartik jokes and says that Aditya is getting married on 14th February.

Aditya is often seen flirting with Neha on the show, which surely entertains the audience. The onscreen flirting has now been rumoured to be their off screen chemistry too.

Last month, Aditya's father Udit Narayan had reacted to the marriage rumours. Talking to Navbharat Times, Narayan had said, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

