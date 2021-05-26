Aditya Narayan on Amit Kumar's Criticism of Indian Idol 12: We Were Not Competing With Kishore Kumar

Indian Idol 12 has been at the receiving end of criticism lately. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar recently stated that he did not enjoy the contestants’ performances when he visited the show. Now, Indian Idol 12 Aditya Narayan, who has been hosting the show for the last couple of seasons, has once again responded to Amit Kumar’s statement and the online hate he’s been receiving for taking a dig at the former on the singing reality show.

Talking about the Kishore Kumar episode controversy and on Amit Kumar’s statement, Aditya told ETimes, “People only complain about those who are in news and are successful and by the grace of God, this season of Indian Idol has been hugely successful. Some may like the singing of one person while others may not like it, and everybody is entitled to their opinion. So, all I would say is that we are always trying our best to honour music and musicians and the good part is that the majority of our audience loves our show.”

“We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to please everybody. It is an impossible mission. We are not making a TV show for social media. Our content is aimed at people who watch TV. I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way, the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well. And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after-party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it.”

