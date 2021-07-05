Aditya Narayan on Controversies Around Indian Idol 12: This is the Most-Watched Reality Show

Ahead of the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan has opened up on the controversies that have marred the show. Speaking to a leading daily, he spoke about the accusations of doctored judgement on the singing reality show.

“Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity," SpotboyE quoted him as saying.

Indian Idol came under the spotlight when legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar revealed that he was asked to say positive things about every contestant despite the quality of their performance. Aditya added, “Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different."

The singing reality show will be wrapped up in almost four weeks, and Aditya wants the show to end on nothing but a positive note. “We are in the last four weeks of the show. We want to wrap up the season with love and positivity," the singer said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here