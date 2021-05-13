Aditya Narayan on Criticism of Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar Tribute: Not Easy to Honour a Legend

A recent episode of Indian Idol 12 paid tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. In the weekend episode, contestants and judges crooned the 100 greatest golden melodies of Kumar. The show even featured Kumar’s son and music director and singer, Amit Kumar as a special guest. Host and singer Aditya Narayan also got Amit to reveal some fascinating, unknown trivia from Kumar’s life.

Netizens took serious offence to the way they sang Kishore Kumar’s iconic songs. Amit Kumar too was not happy with the performances of the singers. In an interview after the show Amit criticised the show’s performances and expressed dissatisfaction with the calibre of homage paid to his father.

Reacting to Amit Kumar’s opinion on the show, host Aditya Narayan said, “With all due respect to Amitji, it is never easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two. But we always try our level best to put on a great show especially given the circumstances. Due to the pandemic we were shooting in Daman with a limited team and crew, limited rehearsals, different set etc. Still week after week we are putting out fresh episodes where most other channels are playing re-runs of their content."

Aditya added to Bollywood Hungama, “If he (Amit Kumar) wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told us during shoot and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs."

