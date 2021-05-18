Aditya Narayan on Social Media Criticism of Indian Idol 12: Don't Want Feedback from Bots

Indian Idol 12 has been facing criticism for a various reasons over the past few weeks. The show has been extended and it recently celebrated it’s 50 episode jubilee. When Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar Ganguly was invited for a special episode dedicated to his father, netizens were outraged with how the singers and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik had performed to Kishore Kumar classics. Social media users had taken to Twitter to express their displeasure.

In fact, post the episode aired and was met with negative reviews, Amit had shared in an interview that he wanted to stop the episode and did not like being there at all. He also said that he was asked by the show makers to praise every contestant. Post this controversy, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya were criticised for their singing abilities.

Now, in another interview, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has reacted to the negative reviews the show is getting.

“Twitter is a platform primarily full of bots. I am not on these platforms. When you take feedback, I would prefer taking it from a person and not the computer generated feedback which is made out to look like human. I trust platforms like real life, like connecting with people, talking to them on phone or messaging them or the feedback we get from Facebook or Instagram. All said and done, there are 135 crore citizens in our country. We can’t please everyone. They are entitled to their own opinions. I respect their opinion. But we know for a fact that we can’t make every single person happy," Aditya said.

