Aditya Narayan on Staging Wedding Gimmick with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol: We Were Just Doing Our Jobs

Aditya Narayan was last seen as the host of the 11th season of Indian Idol, which wrapped up earlier this year. One of the biggest reasons for the show making headlines was the rumour that Aditya was supposedly dating judge Neha Kakkar and the two were to get married.

The wedding gimmick had sent viewers in a tizzy when Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha made an appearance on the singing reality show and announced Neha as their daughter-in-law.

It was further pushed when Neha’s parents too joined them and agreed to give their daughter away to the Narayan family. Special wedding episode promos were shot, with co-judge Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.

But it was later revealed that it was all for TRPs. Aditya has now explained in an interview that it was done for additional entertainment quotient. But don’t such gimmicks take away from the actual talent show?

“It is part of the show, it is entertainment. No channel in this entire country will be happy if you give them a music show with just music. They will reject it. It's a TV show. At the end of the day, people are not watching Indian Idol just to listen to music. They want to be entertained. So we try our best to keep things within the parameters of, you know, not offending anybody, and try and entertain people,” Aditya said.

“Neha is obviously a beautiful, super talented, super successful young woman. We are good friends, and somebody thought of making this happen. And we are not going to back down on the entertainment quotient of the show just because some people are assuming something. But we never accepted it, we never said it was happening. It was part of the show, and if anyone asked us anything, we denied it. We were doing our respective jobs,” he added.

On a lighter note, Aditya added that his fans still ask him about Neha. “I just hope after this Neha finds good suitors when she actually wants to get married. I hope people do not just assume that she is already married. When I shared the first look of my latest music video on Instagram, there were ten comments, ‘Arey Neha ma’am ka kya hua?’”

The singer is currently living in isolation, near his family but not with them. He said, “I haven’t met my parents since the lockdown began, even though they are 500 meters away. I am too paranoid to go see them because they are both 60-plus and I have a grandmother at home, so I am going to just sit it out here. I am home alone with my dog and my Man Friday, who has sent his family home to their village. So the two of us are living the bachelor life with my Labrador.”

Although Aditya has managed to release a single, Main Dooba Rahoon, during this lockdown, his upcoming tours and projects have been postponed.

“I was supposed to do a tour with AR Rahman sir in America and Canada. That’s indefinitely postponed. I had announced a sabbatical from TV last month after we finished Indian Idol, because I wanted to focus on music. But I didn't know that the rest of the world would take this sabbatical with me. I was supposed to shoot some music videos, but thankfully, I am not missing out on a lot of work. Online live shows are of course happening, everyone is doing them, but there is nothing like the real deal,” he said.

Aditya was recently part of an online live concert organized by T-Series and Red FM, alongwith a bunch of singers like Neha Kakkar, Adnan Sami, Dhwani Bhanushali and Jubin Nautiyal. The concert was organized to raise funds for the PM Cares fund to fight Covid-19.

He shot to fame as a child singer-actor, and went on to do playback for a lot of films. Aditya said since he has hosted several shows on TV, people assume he is not that keen on music.

“People have this misconception that I do very selective work when it comes to music. But the reality is that I'm not offered that much work in music. I say yes to 90% of the work that I'm offered. I’m a musician and I would love to sing. But there are a lot of musician friends who think that I am primarily focusing on television, because I'm on TV so much. Last year, I started reaching out to people saying that I want to sing more. So thankfully I will have some songs releasing. I sang for Rahman sir also for his next film,” he said.

