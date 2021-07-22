Aditya Narayan on Wife Shweta Agarwal's Pregnancy Rumours: With All the Romance, It's Bound to Happen

Rumours are afloat that singer and television reality show host Aditya Narayan is expecting his first child with his wife Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta had tied the knot in 2020 after dating for several years. Now, the singer has openly addressed the rumours. Talking to an entertainment portal, he said they will announce it once it happens.

“We will make an announcement if and when it happens. We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward," Pinkvilla quoted him as saying.

Aditya who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12 informed a couple of days back that he will quit hosting television shows after 2022.

He told E Times that 2022 will be his last year of hosting on TV. He said that he has a number of beautiful and wonderful associations in the Indian television industry and if he will leave things right now it will be similar to abandoning a ship halfway. He discussed his future plans too. He said that it feels great for him to do a number of things at the same time but it also gets really exhausting.

He called TV his cocoon for the past 15 years and is grateful for it, but feels that it’s time for him to move on. Remembering his initial days, he said he was a teenager when he started hosting. He also said that he will probably be a father by the time he leaves television. He gave credit to the industry for giving him everything that is name, fame and success. It has made him capable of owning a house, a car and a good life in Mumbai.

