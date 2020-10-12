Aditya Narayan Plans to Get Married to Shaapit Co-star Shweta Agarwal by End of 2020

Aditya Narayan in an interview confirmed marrying his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year. The two have been dating for over a decade now. The singer-actor said that he plans to tie the knot in November or December.

Opening up about his relationship, he told The Times of India, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

He also spoke about Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar and the rumours about their wedding. Aditya said it started as a joke and his parents played along because he wanted his and Shweta's relationship to be kept away from public eyes. The singer-actor also congratulated Neha and Rohanpreet Singh.

"It all started with a joke that was in the script of the show. And people assumed so many things after that. There was no truth to those rumours. Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married," he said.