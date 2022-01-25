Aditya Narayan Refuses To Leave Shweta's Hand During Maternity Shoot, Watch BTS Video

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first baby. The couple made the announcement with a picture from their maternity shoot. “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay," the former Indian Idol host captioned the picture. Now, a new behind-the-scenes video from the shoot has surfaced online, showing the couple experimenting with different poses.

In the video, shared by the photographer behind the shoot, Aditya was seen seated on the couch while Shweta was seated on the floor showing off her baby bump. As she followed the photographer’s lead and worked on her pose, Aditya refused to let her go. He held her close while she finalised a pose.

Hours after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, pictures from Shweta’s baby shower surfaced online. The soon-to-be mom was seen wearing a white gown while a colourful shower was hosted. The shower was attended only by a close few, with Udit Narayan also spotted at the function.

Speaking with ETimes, Aditya said, “Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon," he added. The singer-actor-anchor confessed he is hoping for a baby girl

Aditya dated Shweta for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2020. The ceremony took place in Mumbai and the pictures went viral. They met on the sets of their film Shaapit and hit it off instantly. His father, singer Udit Narayan had said that he didn’t know that Aditya and Shweta were dating until Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.