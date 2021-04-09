Aditya Narayan Says Covid-19 Has Left Wife Shweta Agarwal 'Very Weak'

Singer and formerIndian Idol host Aditya Narayan and his wifeShweta Agarwal Jha recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a recent interview, he revealed that the virus has left his wife very weak. He had made the announcement of both of them testing positive on Instagram with a couple selfie. Aditya too was hospitalised because of the virus.

Speaking to SpotboyE,he said he is in quarantine and is yet to get tested again in order to confirm if he is coronavirus negative or not. Aditya also mentioned that he tested positive 18 days ago and the first five-six days were categorically more difficult than the rest.

The singer-host has also urged his fans to stay home as much as possible. He said he too was taking all precautions like wearing a mask and sanitising regularly yet he got the virus. He hinted towards howone cannot be too careful when it comes to the virus, so the best way to prevent it is to stay at home.

He said that he only used to go for work, gym and meet his parents. In order to be more cautious, he had also changed his gym timing to 6 AM from evening.

Yesterday, Aditya had again shared a couple photo of with Shweta. In the adorable picture, his lady love can be sitting on his leg with her arm around his shoulders. From the looks, one can ascertain that the snap has been clicked in a cafe during winters. The much in love couple can be seen clad in casual outfits. The lovely photo has been accompanied with an quirky caption which talks about how the love birds took the phrase ‘in sickness and health’ way too seriously.

